Maharashtra, Australia Plan Biomanufacturing Task Force To Boost Research, Investment And Trade Cooperation |

Maharashtra and Australia will step up cooperation in biotechnology, research, trade and investment, with the state government proposing a dedicated task force to translate the partnership into joint projects, employment opportunities and shared economic growth, Marketing and Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal said on Wednesday.

Focus On Biomanufacturing Sector

Rawal has directed officials to initiate a proposal for setting up a ‘Maharashtra-Australia Biomanufacturing Task Force’ to identify potential areas of collaboration, facilitate regulatory coordination and accelerate investments between the two sides.

The announcement came during a meeting chaired by Rawal at Sahyadri Guest House with a delegation of Australian biomanufacturing companies. The discussions focused on opportunities for investment, technology transfer and research collaboration in Maharashtra’s growing biomanufacturing sector.

Maharashtra Eyes Sustainable Growth

Rawal said Maharashtra, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was emerging as an industrial and economic powerhouse and was committed to making its development more sustainable through biotechnology, innovation and bio-based solutions in agriculture, food processing, textiles and energy.

He said Australia possesses world-class scientific and technological capabilities, capital and research expertise, while Maharashtra offers a large market, skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities. Combining these strengths could help create mutually beneficial value chains and open new avenues for economic cooperation, he said.

Strengths Of Both Regions To Combine

The minister identified several promising areas for collaboration, including biological dyes based on precision fermentation, alternative proteins, algae-based products and hydrogen production from agricultural waste.

Rawal invited Australian companies to establish pilot projects in Maharashtra, begin commercial production and subsequently scale up their operations. At the same time, efforts would be made to provide Maharashtra-based companies and researchers with access to Australian markets, technologies and partnership opportunities.

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The proposed task force is expected to play a key role in selecting joint projects, coordinating regulatory processes and facilitating investments in both directions. The meeting also emphasised strengthening cooperation between regulatory and research institutions in India and Australia, particularly in the food and biotechnology sectors.

Rawal stressed that the objective was not limited to attracting Australian investment into Maharashtra. The state aimed to build a broader two-way partnership encompassing technology, trade, research and investment, he said.

The meeting was attended by FSSAI Regional Director Preeti Choudhary, Industries Development Commissioner Kadambari Balkawade, Chief Protocol Officer Rajesh Gawande, Australian Deputy Consul-General in Mumbai Christian Jack, Eden Brew CEO Rob Brown, Nuvera Bio CEO Lucy Semenec, Hygiene Renewables CEO Louis Brown, Michelle Wooster from Australia’s Office of the Gene Technology Regulator and Gayatri Subramanian from Food Standards Australia.

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