Maharashtra ATS reach J&K to probe terror funding of arrested LeT operative

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team has reached Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the case arrest of suspected 28-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Junaid Mohammad, agency sources informed on Monday.

As part of their terror funding probe, the ATS officials would be investigating the J&K based bank account through which Junaid allegedly used to receive funds to run his terror activities.

According to the ATS sources, Junaid was in active contact with the terror outfit and was engaged in making attempts to recruit youngsters and send them to J&K for training to indulge in terrorist activities.

"Enquiry had revealed that for this purpose, he had received the money in his bank account from a J&K based bank account. We are now investigating who is the holder of the said account and since when Junaid had been receiving money from this account. This will help us in identifying other persons connected with the group," said an ATS officer.

He added, "Junaid was in touch with three Kashmir based persons namely Hamidullah Zargar, Aftab Shah and Umar who are wanted in the case. We would also be probing about them. Likewise, during a short period of time, Junaid had used ten Sim cards from different telecom provider companies. The modus operandi was to use a particular Sim card for a short time and then destroy it and use a fresh Sim card.."

As per the ATS, Junaid and other wanted accused were tasked to misguide, brainwash and create anti-national feelings among selected youth and recruit them as members of the LeT.

"To this end, Junaid operated five Facebook accounts through which he used to create anti-national posts. He would contact radicalised youth to join the LeT," the ATS officials claimed.

ATS had arrested Junaid, who works in a scrap dealer’s shop in Dapodi, from the house of his relative in the Dapodi area of Pune on May 24.

