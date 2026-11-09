Maharashtra ATS Probes Wanted Maoist Sanjay Yadav's Dombivli Links, Police Question Cattle Shed Owner And Canteen Operator |

Dombivli: The investigation into the stay of wanted Maoist Sanjay Yadav alias Budharam in Dombivli has gathered momentum, with Ramnagar police questioning the owner of a cattle shed for nearly five hours to establish how the alleged Naxalite managed to find shelter and employment in the city. The questioning follows action by the Thane Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) which has already taken up the case.

Cattle Shed Owner And Canteen Operator Questioned Over Maoist Links

The police are now investigating the chain of contacts that brought Yadav to Thakurli, who arranged his employment and whether anyone knowingly provided him shelter despite being aware of his alleged Maoist links. The questioning of cattle shed owner Arvind Shelar and canteen operator Rajesh Singh has added a fresh dimension to the investigation.

During the four-to-five-hour interrogation officers questioned the duo about how they came in contact with Yadav whether his identity documents were verified before he was hired, how his salary was fixed where he stayed and whom he regularly contacted. Investigators also sought to determine whether he carried out any suspicious activities while living in Thakurli under an allegedly concealed identity.

Sanjay Yadav Reportedly Earned ₹12,000-₹15,000 At Cattle Shed

Preliminary findings indicate that Yadav secured work at the cattle shed through a contractor and the canteen operator. He was reportedly paid between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 per month. Police are now examining whether his employment was merely a means of livelihood or whether the cattle shed provided cover for other activities and contacts.

Kapil Dev who allegedly brought Yadav to Dombivli is currently in ATS custody. Investigators expect his interrogation to provide crucial leads about the network that facilitated the Maoist's stay in the area.

Police Examine Criminal Background And Possible Local Support

Senior Police Inspector Dr Amarnath Waghmode said police were examining the arrested Maoist's connections and criminal background. The role of the cattle shed owner, canteen operator and contractor is also being investigated to establish whether they knowingly sheltered him or were unaware of his identity and alleged background.

Police said their involvement would become clear only after the investigation is completed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/