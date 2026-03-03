Maharashtra ATS Conducts Searches In Mumbai Over Suspected ISIS Online Propaganda Links |

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday conducted searches at three locations in Mumbai in connection with a case involving suspected links to online propaganda of the banned terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), officials said.

The searches, which began late Monday evening, were still underway.

According to sources, coordinated raids were carried out in the Kurla and Shivaji Nagar, Govandi areas following specific intelligence inputs about individuals allegedly connected to the dissemination and consumption of extremist content online. The action is part of an ongoing probe into suspected radicalisation and the circulation of ISIS-linked propaganda material through digital platforms.

Officials said electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, were being examined for evidence of online activity, communication channels, and possible recruitment efforts. Several individuals were questioned during the searches to ascertain the nature and extent of their alleged involvement.

The ATS has not issued an official statement so far. Further details are awaited.

