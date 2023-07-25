 Maharashtra: At Least 10 Injured After State Transport Bus Overturns In Buldhana
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: At Least 10 Injured After State Transport Bus Overturns In Buldhana

Maharashtra: At Least 10 Injured After State Transport Bus Overturns In Buldhana

According to news agency PTI, 10 were reported injured in the accident. The injured have been immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: At Least 10 Injured After State Transport Bus Overturns In Buldhana |

Buldhana: A terrible accident has come to light from the Buldhana district on Tuesday after a State Transport Corporation bus carrying 55 passengers crashed at Rajur Ghat. According to local reports, 20 to 25 passengers of the bus were injured in the tragic accident. However, according to news agency PTI, 10 were reported injured in the accident. The injured have been immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. The accident reportedly occurred at 10 am today in the morning.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: At Least 10 Injured After State Transport Bus Overturns In Buldhana

Maharashtra: At Least 10 Injured After State Transport Bus Overturns In Buldhana

Navi Mumbai: Singer Anuradha Paudwal Donates Hearing Aids To 64 Students In Vashi

Navi Mumbai: Singer Anuradha Paudwal Donates Hearing Aids To 64 Students In Vashi

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Orange Alert Issued For City; Bus Overturns In Maharashtra's Buldhana...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Orange Alert Issued For City; Bus Overturns In Maharashtra's Buldhana...

Mumbai News: 160 BMC School Students Suffer From TB

Mumbai News: 160 BMC School Students Suffer From TB

Mumbai News: Surge In H3N2 Cases Alarms Doctors, Officials

Mumbai News: Surge In H3N2 Cases Alarms Doctors, Officials