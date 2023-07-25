Maharashtra: At Least 10 Injured After State Transport Bus Overturns In Buldhana |

Buldhana: A terrible accident has come to light from the Buldhana district on Tuesday after a State Transport Corporation bus carrying 55 passengers crashed at Rajur Ghat. According to local reports, 20 to 25 passengers of the bus were injured in the tragic accident. However, according to news agency PTI, 10 were reported injured in the accident. The injured have been immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. The accident reportedly occurred at 10 am today in the morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)