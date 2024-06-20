Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 'No Discussion Yet On CM Face Of Ruling Mahayuti Coalition,' Says Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Nagpur: There has been no discussion so far on who will be the chief ministerial face of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in assembly polls later this year, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said.

The party’s central leadership and alliance partners will take the call on it, he said.

Bawankule was talking to reporters at Nagpur airport on his return after attending the BJP’s core group meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. He said they discussed the reasons for the below-par performance of Mahayuti and why its vote share was left behind by 0.3% compared to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“We discussed how we can work towards filling that gap in the coming state polls,” he said.

State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule On Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Being The CM Face Of Alliance

Asked if Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be the CM face of the alliance, Bawankule said "Their focus is on the development of the people of Maharashtra, unlike the “Maha Vikas Aghadi which has five-six CM aspirants”.

“Whenever a decision [over CM’s face] will need to be taken, our central leadership, Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mahayuti leaders Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will sit and decide,” he said.

Asked about BJP leader Girish Mahajan’s comment that Fadnavis won’t resign from the post of state home minister, Bawankule said their MLAs and the state unit have urged him to continue and help the BJP.