Maharashtra Assembly Heated Debate Over Kalyan Law Order And Titwala Illegal Constructions | AI

Kalyan: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday witnessed a heated discussion over deteriorating law and order in Kalyan East and the rampant spread of illegal constructions in Titwala, with BJP legislators demanding immediate intervention stricter enforcement and accountability of erring officials.

MLA Gaikwad Seeks New Police Station at Nevali

Raising the issue of women's safety, BJP MLA Sulabha Gaikwad expressed serious concern over two separate incidents of sexual assault on minor girls reported in Kalyan East within a span of just one week. Calling the incidents "deeply disturbing," she urged the state government to provide maximum financial assistance to the victims' families and pressed for the establishment of a new police station at Nevali to strengthen policing and curb rising crime in the rapidly expanding locality.

The Assembly also witnessed sharp criticism over the mushrooming of illegal chawls in Titwala, Manda, Balyani, and Umbarni, with BJP MLA Pravin Darekar raising the matter through a Calling Attention Motion. Darekar demanded the dismissal of government officials found responsible for allowing unauthorized constructions to flourish unchecked.

Land Mafia Developed Illegal Units Worth ₹600 Crore

He alleged that a powerful land mafia had developed hundreds of illegal housing units, severely impacting planned urban development. According to Darekar transactions worth nearly Rs 600 crore were carried out through these unauthorized constructions without generating any revenue for the state exchequer. He further said that local residents have raised concerns over suspected money laundering and have demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the financial dealings linked to the illegal projects.

The issue gained further significance as it was pointed out that the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) had earlier demolished 380 illegal rooms as part of its anti-encroachment drive. However, despite the demolition action, illegal developers allegedly continued to lure buyers through aggressive social media promotions, including advertisements offering "One room free on the purchase of 10 rooms."

Read Also Juinagar Couple Duped Of ₹1.56 Lakh By Fake Instagram Travel Agents For Bali Trip

Illegal Developers Offered 'One Room Free' Promotion

Following a complaint lodged by KDMC Assistant Commissioner Jaywant Chaudhari, the Titwala Police registered a case against Manish Chavan in connection with the controversial promotional campaign. The advertisement triggered widespread criticism, with questions being raised over how illegal construction activities continued despite repeated demolition drives and criminal action.

With both the law-and-order situation and unauthorized construction issue now formally discussed in the Assembly, political pressure has mounted on the state administration and civic authorities. Attention is now focused on the next course of action by the KDMC Commissioner, particularly regarding further demolition drives, disciplinary proceedings against officials allegedly responsible for administrative lapses, and stricter measures to prevent illegal developments from resurfacing.

The twin issues dominated the Assembly proceedings, reflecting growing concerns over public safety, urban planning, and governance in the Kalyan-Titwala region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/