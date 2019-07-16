Maharashtra Assembly elections: Ahead of elections, Aaditya Thackeray to embark on rally from July 18

Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, due in October this year, Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray will embark on "Jan Ashirwad" rally beginning July 18 from Jalgaon and cover four districts in the northern region, a Yuva Sena official said on Monday. Aaditya, son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, is likely to join mainstream politics ahead of the polls. "He will hold rallies in Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts starting from Jalgaon on July 18,” said Varun Sardesai, Secretary, Yuva Sena, and Aaditya's cousin.

“The rally is to thank those who voted for us during the Lok Sabha elections 2019, and to win the hearts of those who did not vote us," Aaditya said in a tweet posted from his official account. As per the schedule, the young Thackeray will hold a rally in Malegaon on in Nashik district on July 19 and two rallies in Nashik city on July 20 and 21, before moving to Ahmednagar on the same day.

On the last day of his tour, Aaditya will hold three rallies in Ahmednagar, Shrirampur and Shirdi assembly constituencies, respectively. The route of the "Jan Ashirwad" rally covers those Lok Sabha seats that have been strongholds of the Sena besides the assembly segments that have been contested by the party. In the 2014 assembly elections, the BJP had won 122 seats and the Sena 63. Political circles are abuzz with a speculation that Aaditya might become a first Thackeray to take the electoral plunge.