 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'We Are Not In Numbers Game', Says BJP's Bawankule On Seat-Sharing In Mahayuti; Watch Video
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP party president for Maharashtra, said that BJP, Ajit Pawar (NCP) and Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) were ready to "take a step back" on the issue of seat-sharing depending on which party had a higher chance of winning a seat.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 11:43 PM IST
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule spoke on the topic of seat-sharing among Mahayuti parties and attacked the opposition MVA parties | ANI

Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, speaking to reporters on Thursday (October 17) claimed that the Mahayuti parties were ready to "take a step back or sacrifice" over the issue of seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The BJP state president said Mahayuti parties were "not in the numbers game" and that BJP, Ajit Pawar (NCP) and Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) were ready to "take a step back" for the sake of winning as "winnability was the only criteria" for Mahayuti parties.

When asked about the list of candidates, Bawankule said that the "picture would be clear by 20 October." However, the party leadership will decide on the candidates in the list, said Bawankule.

Bawankule Says He Feels "Pity For Uddhav Thackeray"

Bawankule attacked Uddhav Thackeray and said that when the BJP and (undivided) Shiv Sena were in an alliance, BJP leaders used to go to Uddhav Thackeray's residence - Matoshree- and decisions used to be taken after Uddhav's approval. "I feel pity for Uddhav now," said Bawankule adding that Uddhav was having to "run" to the Congress and follow instructions.

Sharad Pawar Wants To Make Supriya Sule "CM of Maharashtra"

Bawankule also said that "Sharad Pawar has used Uddhav Thackeray" and added that Sharad Pawar's only agenda was to split Uddhav and BJP which the senior Pawar had achieved. "Sharad Pawar wants to make Supriya Sule the CM," added Bawankule.

MVA Fighting Elections Only For The Sake Of CM's Seat

Bawankule also attacked the MVA parties saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders were fighting elections only to "grab the CM's seat." He also said that several leaders in the Congress party were "dreaming of becoming the CM" and termed it as mere "wishful thinking."

