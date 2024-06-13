Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Strengthening Party In State Congress' Priority, Says Nana Patole | File

Mumbai: After Loksabha election gets over, both MVA and Mahayuti have focused on the upcoming Vidhansabha elections. All the alliance parties are conducting meetings of their office bearers, leaders and ground level party workers to know the exact strength and weakness of the party. Congress is also not behind in the Vidhansabha preparation.

Congress state president Nana Patole made it clear that Congress will focus on organisational building in all 288 Vidhansabha seats to keep BJP out of the power in Maharashtra. He also urged that MVA can win the State Assembly election which are going to be held after 4-5 months if seat sharing should be done as per merit in MVA. Congress wants to face the election as part of MVA only added Patole.

Patole said that during the Loksabha election Congress had done organisational building in all 48 seats. Which gave good results in Loksabha election and benefited to alliance parties of MVA.

It is need to keep BJP outside from the government. BJP made several policies on the name of farmers and looted Crores of rupees. CM looted money by purchasing goods from DBT policy without inviting tenders. Mahayuti has no money to pay farmers but loot is being done on the name of farmers. Loans are availed by keeping PWD lands on mortgage. We will ask government in the Vidhansabha session.

When Patole was asked about uneasiness of Chhagan Bhujbal in Mahayuti. Patole said that BJP always ignored OBC's. OBC's are targeted if he comes near to BJP. We have all seen what they did with Gopinath Munde. Bhujbal was sent to jail by BJP at that time he was thieve now after joining BJP he becomes Saint. BJP needs votes of OBC but they don't like OBC.

Patole also commented on the NEET examination scam. It was not the issue of grace marks but there was a scam in the examination. It is loss of 24 lakhs students of India. Union government is shirking it's responsibility and CBI inquiry needs to be done.