 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Social Activist Yogendra Yadav To Campaign For Maha Vikas Aghadi
A former psephologist, Yadav was once closely associated with Aam Admi Party before parting ways with its founder Arvind Kejriwal. Later he formed Swaraj India which is a ragtag coalition of several smaller grassroots NGOs working for clean governance. He was also the convenor of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan of the Congress.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Founder chief of Swaraj India and convenor of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, Yogendra Yadav | File Photo

Nagpur: Founder chief of Swaraj India and convenor of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, Yogendra Yadav, will be campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. "We have already started our work and intend to focus on 150 seats for the Congress-led alliance," Yadav said here on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, he said his organisation would campaign for MVA candidates in 40 seats in Vidarbha region. "The BJP is a cadre-based party with a huge network besides it is sustained by the RSS. But national parties like the Congress which are wedded to the cause of protecting Constitution need our support to curb divisive politics," said Yadav

The social activist said his organisation kept out of the recent Haryana and J&K state elections. However, in the Lok Sabha elections he had focussed on 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in support of INDIA block candidates. "Of these, in 22 seats the INDI alliance registered a win," Yadav claimed.

article-image

"In Lok Sabha election campaign we dwelled on the threat posed to the Constitution by the BJP and will stick to the same theme in Maharashtra assembly elections," said Yadav. "The BJP suffered big loss in the Lok Sabha polls and I am sure in Maharashtra too the BJP-led Mahayuti it will lose power in the coming elections ," he added

