Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rift Deepens In MVA Over 10-12 Seat-Sharing Disputes Between Shiv Sena UBT And Congress

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | FPJ Web Team

The rift between the Shiv Sena UBT and Congress has intensified over seat-sharing arrangements, with reports indicating disputes over 10 to 12 seats within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In contrast, only 2 to 3 seats are disputed in the Mahayuti alliance.

Key disputed seats between Shiv Sena UBT and Congress include Versova, Bandra East, Byculla, Wadala, Ramtek, Wani, Miraj, and Yavatmal. Recently, Central Congress leadership has expressed disappointment with UBT for distributing AB forms to candidates without consensus during MVA meetings.

Moreover, UBT MP Sanjay Raut had previously stated that UBT would contest over 100 seats, but he has changed in his stance now saying his party will not feel disheartened if alliance partners secure more seats.

In the Mahayuti alliance, discussions are reportedly ongoing, with positive talks between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis concerning seat sharing. This development suggests that the BJP's third candidate list and Shiv Sena's second list could be announced soon.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasised that only two seats remain disputed within the Mahayuti alliance. He stated that discussions would conclude by Sunday evening, with a list to be announced on Monday, stressing that the alliance has maintained a cooperative approach to seat distribution.

Seats of contention

Versova: UBT has awarded AB form to ex-corporator Harun Khan, while Congress's Sanjay Pande is also keen to contest.

Bandra East: Uddhav Thackeray has announced Varun Sardesai as the candidate, but Congress's Sachin Sawant is also interested

Wadala: Traditionally held by Congress, UBT has nominated former Mayor Shraddha Jadhav

Byculla: UBT's Manoj Jamsutkar has received AB form, but Congress claims this seat due to a significant Muslim voter base

Ramtek: UBT's candidate is Vishal Barbate, while Congress is backing Rajendra Mulak

Wani: UBT has given AB form to Sanjay Derkar, although Sanjay Khade is also a contender

Yavatmal: Congress has nominated Balasaheb Mangulkar, but UBT is also interested

Miraj: Mohan Wankhede is a potential candidate for UBT, but the seat is also claimed by UBT