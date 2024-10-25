 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Jama Masjid Trustee Shuiab Khatib To Contest From Mumbadevi Seat On Azad Samaj Party Ticket
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Jama Masjid Trustee Shuiab Khatib To Contest From Mumbadevi Seat On Azad Samaj Party Ticket

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Jama Masjid Trustee Shuiab Khatib To Contest From Mumbadevi Seat On Azad Samaj Party Ticket

Khateeb had contested the Mumbai South parliamentary seat, of which Mumbadevi is an assembly segment, for the Bahujan Samaj Party in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Jama Masjid Trustee Shuiab Khatib |

Shuiab Khatib, a trustee of Jama Masjid, one of the main mosques in the city, will be contesting the elections for the state's assembly from Mumbadevi for the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).

Khateeb had contested the Mumbai South parliamentary seat, of which Mumbadevi is an assembly segment, for the Bahujan Samaj Party in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) won the seat, defeating Yamini Jadhav of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Khateeb met Chandrasekhar Azad, the National President of the ASP who is a Member of Parliament from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh, a few days ago in Delhi. Khatib said the ASP could contest 20 to 22 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections. There are also reports of the party tying up with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. However, there has been no final decision on the tie-up, said Khatib who will file his nomination papers on October 28.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Families Go To War As NCP (SP) Reveals List
article-image

The Mumbadevi seat has been represented by Amin Patel of the Congress for three consecutive terms since  2009. Patel has been nominated for the seat this time too and is one of the three Muslim candidates from the Congress from Mumbai, the others being Aslam Shaikh, the current MLA from Malad (West), and Naseem Khan from Chandivali. Before Patel, Mumbadevi was represented by Raj Purohit of the Bharatiya Janata Party for four terms. 

FPJ Shorts
Did Armaan Malik Marry His Kids' Caretaker Laksh For 4th Time? Viral Karwa Chauth Mehendi Photo Featuring His Name Sparks Rumours
Did Armaan Malik Marry His Kids' Caretaker Laksh For 4th Time? Viral Karwa Chauth Mehendi Photo Featuring His Name Sparks Rumours
Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Received Bomb Threat, Creates Panic At Airport
Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Received Bomb Threat, Creates Panic At Airport
Video: Afghanistan Batter Allegedly Refuses To Walk Back Despite Being Given Out In Men's Emerging Asia Cup Match As Match Referee Intervenes
Video: Afghanistan Batter Allegedly Refuses To Walk Back Despite Being Given Out In Men's Emerging Asia Cup Match As Match Referee Intervenes
Police Commemoration Week: Western Railway RPF Honours Courage Of Late Constable Anukul Sakore And Fellow Heroes Across 9 States
Police Commemoration Week: Western Railway RPF Honours Courage Of Late Constable Anukul Sakore And Fellow Heroes Across 9 States
Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress State Chief Nana Patole Strengthens Party’s Stance In MVA...
article-image

The Mumbadevi constituency includes Dongri, Mandvi, and parts of Khetwadi and Bhuleshwar. Congested roads, unauthorised high-rise buildings, lack of urban planning, and inadequate vehicle parking are some of the issues in the area. "Old buildings with three or four floors are being demolished and replaced with structures that have over 15 floors. The roads are filled with parked motorcycles and cars and are difficult to navigate.  The JJ Hospital, the only major medical facility, is badly maintained and conditions are so bad that most residents avoid going there. No work has been done to improve the area's infrastructure," said Khatib.

Patel, who has thanked the Congress leadership for nominating him to the seat again, said he has the support and trust of the residents of his constituency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Received Bomb Threat, Creates Panic At Airport

Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Received Bomb Threat, Creates Panic At Airport

Police Commemoration Week: Western Railway RPF Honours Courage Of Late Constable Anukul Sakore And...

Police Commemoration Week: Western Railway RPF Honours Courage Of Late Constable Anukul Sakore And...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Jama Masjid Trustee Shuiab Khatib To Contest From Mumbadevi...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Jama Masjid Trustee Shuiab Khatib To Contest From Mumbadevi...

Amitabh, Son Abhishek Bachchan's Investment Could Alter Mulund’s Real Estate Dynamics; Here’s...

Amitabh, Son Abhishek Bachchan's Investment Could Alter Mulund’s Real Estate Dynamics; Here’s...

Mumbai Airport Relaunches 'Pawfect' Initiative With 9 Dogs To Spread Joy Among Travellers

Mumbai Airport Relaunches 'Pawfect' Initiative With 9 Dogs To Spread Joy Among Travellers