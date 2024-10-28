 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Union Minister & Senior BJP Leader, Raosaheb Danve's Daughter, Sanjana Jadhav, Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Union Minister & Senior BJP Leader, Raosaheb Danve's Daughter, Sanjana Jadhav, Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Union Minister & Senior BJP Leader, Raosaheb Danve's Daughter, Sanjana Jadhav, Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

With just two days left for the filing of nominations, former MP Rajendra Gavit and Vilas Tare also crossed over to the Shiv Sena. Shinde and former MLC Ravindra Phatak welcomed these leaders into the Sena fold. Gavit sided with Shinde when he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership (in the then-undivided Shiv Sena) in June 2022.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Raosaheb Danve's Daughter Sanjana Jadhav | ANI

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav has joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

She is likely to be fielded from the Kannad assembly segment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Releases Second List Of Candidates, Fields...
article-image

With just two days left for the filing of nominations, former MP Rajendra Gavit and Vilas Tare also crossed over to the Shiv Sena.

Shinde and former MLC Ravindra Phatak welcomed these leaders into the Sena fold. Gavit sided with Shinde when he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership (in the then-undivided Shiv Sena) in June 2022.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Union Minister & Senior BJP Leader, Raosaheb Danve's Daughter, Sanjana Jadhav, Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Union Minister & Senior BJP Leader, Raosaheb Danve's Daughter, Sanjana Jadhav, Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena
Hyundai, Toyota To Cooperate In Motor Sports Division
Hyundai, Toyota To Cooperate In Motor Sports Division
Delhi Man, Son Stopped For Riding Royal Enfield Bullet With Noisy Silencer In Jamia Nagar, Attack Cops; Inspector & Constable Injured
Delhi Man, Son Stopped For Riding Royal Enfield Bullet With Noisy Silencer In Jamia Nagar, Attack Cops; Inspector & Constable Injured
Exchange Rates Re-emerge As Major Factor In Rate Decision: Bank Of Korea Governer
Exchange Rates Re-emerge As Major Factor In Rate Decision: Bank Of Korea Governer

The former MP has been fielded from the Palghar assembly constituency by the Shiv Sena which announced a list of 20 nominees on Sunday.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Union Minister & Senior BJP Leader, Raosaheb Danve's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Union Minister & Senior BJP Leader, Raosaheb Danve's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Releases Third List

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Releases Third List

Mumbai Man Becomes First Indian With Above Knee Amputation To Climb Mt Everest Base Camp

Mumbai Man Becomes First Indian With Above Knee Amputation To Climb Mt Everest Base Camp

Viral Video: Stampede At Bandra Terminus As Passengers Rush To Board Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya...

Viral Video: Stampede At Bandra Terminus As Passengers Rush To Board Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya...

India's Porn Addiction: Easy Access, Legal Hurdle And The Challenge Of Prosecution

India's Porn Addiction: Easy Access, Legal Hurdle And The Challenge Of Prosecution