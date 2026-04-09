Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: EVMs In Chandivali To Undergo Court-Ordered Inspection On April 16–17

Court-ordered EVM inspection in Chandivali to take place in presence of candidates | Representative Image

Mumbai, April 9: The State Election Commission (SEC), in a letter dated April 7, has informed candidates from the Chandivali Assembly constituency that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will undergo a two-day “diagnostic check only” inspection on April 16 and 17, in compliance with a Bombay High Court order passed earlier this year.

High Court order enables post-election inspection

The communication follows a February order by Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan permitting post-election inspection of EVMs in a petition filed by Congress leader Mohammad Arif Lalan Khan, who had lost the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election from Chandivali.

Election results and margin details

In the 2024 polls, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Bhausaheb Lande secured 1,24,641 votes, defeating Khan, who polled 1,04,016 votes, by a margin of 20,625 votes.

BEL to conduct verification exercise

As per the SEC’s letter, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the manufacturer of EVMs, has scheduled the inspection and verification exercise. Candidates and one authorised representative each have been asked to remain present during the inspection.

Scope of diagnostic check clarified

The letter by Deputy Returning Officer Archana Kadam clarified that only a “diagnostic check” of the burnt memory/microcontroller of the control units, ballot units, and VVPATs will be undertaken.

While hearing Khan’s petition, the High Court had noted in February: “It is stated by the learned Advocate on behalf of the Election Commission that once an order permitting checking of the EVM is communicated by the Applicant, the inspection of the EVMs would be completed within a period of two months.”

Political reactions and wider debate

Khan termed the development “historic”, noting that such post-election inspection of EVMs in the presence of candidates has not taken place before. “This is a necessary judicial intervention,” he said.

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The issue of EVM reliability has remained politically contentious, with Congress leaders and other opposition figures raising concerns and seeking greater verification measures following the elections.

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