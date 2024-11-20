 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dhule Police Officials Seize 10,000 Kg Of Silver Ingots Worth Over ₹94 Crore In Shirpur; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dhule Police Officials Seize 10,000 Kg Of Silver Ingots Worth Over ₹94 Crore In Shirpur; Visuals Surface

"The state is currently polling for the assembly elections. During the election period, vehicles are being thoroughly checked by the police administration. In this backdrop, the police searched a container in Thalner village of Shirpur taluka at 5 am today and discovered 10,000 kg of silver ingots worth Rs 94.68 crore," said an official.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Image of seized silver bricks | IANS

Dhule (Maharashtra): The Dhule police officials who were tasked with keeping a strict vigil in view of assembly elections in the state seized around 10,000 kg of silver ingots (bricks) worth over Rs 94 crore while checking vehicles at Thalner village of Shirpur taluka in the district.

Statement Of Special Inspector General Of Police Nashik, Dattatrya Karale

Special Inspector General of Police Nashik, Dattatrya Karale shared details and said, "In a major police action, 10 thousand kg of silver ingots worth Rs 94.68 crores was found in a container in Shirpur taluka."

The official said that the valuables found in the container are believed to be related to the bank.

"An investigation into this matter is currently underway. Further details are awaited.

