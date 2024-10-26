Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Declares Assets Worth ₹13.27 Crore Ahead Of Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X/Dev_Fadnavis

Nagpur: Deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has declared cumulative assets valued at Rs 13.27 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 7.63 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 5.64 crore. His personal assets are movable worth Rs 56.07 lakh and immovable properties valued at Rs 4.68 crore. Fadnavis has a liability of Rs 62 lakh. He filed the mandatory affidavit as part of his nomination papers for contesting the election from Nagpur South West assembly constituency

54-year-old Fadnavis has filed his nomination for the upcoming state assembly polls from the Nagpur South West constituency, seeking a sixth consecutive term. in the state legislature. Fadnavis who won for the first time i1999, brings significant political experience to the fray, having served as the state’s Chief Minister and in several other influential roles.`

His spouse, Amruta Fadnavis, has declared movable assets worth ₹6.96 crore and immovable assets of Rs 95.29 lakh, with no liabilities. Together, the family’s total movable and immovable assets include approximately Rs 10.22 lakh for their dependents, although they have no Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) holdings.

The affidavit states that Fadnavis along with his spouse has gold jewellery valued at Rs 98.55 lakh but neither of them owns a motor vehicle (read car), registered in their name. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree and a Diploma in Management.

In terms of legal matters, Fadnavis has disclosed four pending FIRs, with no convictions to date. His professional background lists “social work” and “agriculture,” reflecting his dual focus on public service and agriculture.

Significantly, the total worth of the Fadnavis husband and wife has gone up by around Rs 10 crore in the last five years. In his 2019 election affidavit, Fadnavis had declared assets of over Rs 3.86 crore .In that year his immovable assets were valued at Rs 3.78 crore, against Rs 1.81 crore in 2014.

The increase was mainly due to the rise in market value of these properties including land, it said.