Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Fields Muzaffar Hussain From Mira Bhayandar Seat Amid Maha-Yuti Ticket Suspense

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Congress candidate Muzaffar Hussain | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Even as suspense over the Maha-Yuti (MY) candidate continues, former legislator- Muzaffar Hussain bagged the Congress ticket from the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment.

Hussain’s name fared in the first list of 48 candidates announced by the Congress party which also features most of the senior leaders including- Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan Vijay Wadettiwar and Balasaheb Thorat, A seasoned politician and prominent, Hussain is a die-hard Congress loyalist who although belongs to the Muslim-community has earned popularity among people from all casts, religion and faith owing to his secular approach, clean image and relentless social service activities.

Thanking his higher-ups in the party for giving him an opportunity, Hussain said, “Be it health, water, housing, commuting or other amenities and infrastructure, the ruling governance and elected representatives have miserably failed on all fronts in the past ten years. People here have received only tall promises which were never fulfilled. A lot needs to be done.”

Hussain had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls which was wrestled by independent candidate-Geeta Jain who got 79,575 votes by defeating her BJP rival Narendra Mehta by a margin of 15,526 votes. Hussain had bagged 55,939 votes (nearly 27 percent of the total vote share).

However, in the existing political scenario and altered poll arithmetic’s, Hussain apparently has an edge over his rivals owing to the support by the new alliance partners in the Maha-Vikas Aghadi (MVA) mainly- NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Candidates For Lokhandwala, Bhayandar Among 8 Seats In...
Moreover, the bitter infight amongst the BJP cadres and their leaders for procuring a ticket is all set to create a dent in the electoral fortunes of the Maha-Yuti in this segment. Meanwhile the Maharashtra Nav-Nirman Sena (MNS) has announced the candidature of city chief-Sandip Rane.

