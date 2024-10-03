 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP To Host 7-Day Marathi Dandiya Event In Kalachowki, iPhone Giveaways To Boost Participation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP To Host 7-Day Marathi Dandiya Event In Kalachowki, iPhone Giveaways To Boost Participation

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP To Host 7-Day Marathi Dandiya Event In Kalachowki, iPhone Giveaways To Boost Participation

In a strategic move to connect with Marathi voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP has announced the third edition of the grand Marathi dandiya event at Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki. In the previous two years, the event received good response.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 06:38 AM IST
article-image
Mihir Kotecha announces BJP's 7-day Marathi Dandiya event in Kalachowki, offering iPhone giveaways ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | File Photo

Mumbai: In a strategic move to connect with Marathi voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP has announced the third edition of the grand Marathi dandiya event at Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki. In the previous two years, the event received good response.

At a press conference held on Wednesday at the BJP state office, MLA Mihir Kotecha, Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh and popular singer Avadhoot Gupte shared details about the event. This year’s event will be seven-day long unlike its previous five-day format.

To incentivise participation, the BJP will gift an iPhone each day to a man and a woman after judging them on two parameters; traditional Marathi attire and dance moves. In case of a draw, both the participants will receive an iPhone. Entry to the event is free for those who “appreciate Hindu culture”, with admission cards available at the BJP offices in central and south Mumbai. One needs to produce ID proof to procure the cards.

Boasting that the BJP was the first party to organise Marathi dandiya in Mumbai, he slammed opposition parties for attempting to take credit for an event, whose “popularity is growing”.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Dos And Don'ts To Follow; Know What Foods To Eat And What To Avoid During Fast
Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Dos And Don'ts To Follow; Know What Foods To Eat And What To Avoid During Fast
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment Scam In Just 4 Days, Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment Scam In Just 4 Days, Case Registered
Thane: Special POCSO Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping His Own Minor Daughter Multiple Times
Thane: Special POCSO Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping His Own Minor Daughter Multiple Times
Read Also
Mumbai: FIR Against Several Shiv Sena UBT Workers For Allegedly Vandalising Mihir Kotecha’s...
article-image

Wagh invited the public to join in the festivities, promising a vibrant atmosphere filled with performances by film and television artists, along with an outstanding orchestra. Gupte promised that the attendees will enjoy the celebrations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On...

Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment...

Thane: Special POCSO Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping His Own Minor...

Thane: Special POCSO Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping His Own Minor...

Mumbai: BMC Reveals Construction Of Two-Level Underground Parking Lot At Breach Candy In Response To...

Mumbai: BMC Reveals Construction Of Two-Level Underground Parking Lot At Breach Candy In Response To...

Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Snacks Food Company In Wagale Estate; No Casualties Reported

Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Snacks Food Company In Wagale Estate; No Casualties Reported