Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP To Host 7-Day Marathi Dandiya Event In Kalachowki, iPhone Giveaways To Boost Participation

Mihir Kotecha announces BJP's 7-day Marathi Dandiya event in Kalachowki, offering iPhone giveaways ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | File Photo

Mumbai: In a strategic move to connect with Marathi voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP has announced the third edition of the grand Marathi dandiya event at Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki. In the previous two years, the event received good response.

At a press conference held on Wednesday at the BJP state office, MLA Mihir Kotecha, Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh and popular singer Avadhoot Gupte shared details about the event. This year’s event will be seven-day long unlike its previous five-day format.

To incentivise participation, the BJP will gift an iPhone each day to a man and a woman after judging them on two parameters; traditional Marathi attire and dance moves. In case of a draw, both the participants will receive an iPhone. Entry to the event is free for those who “appreciate Hindu culture”, with admission cards available at the BJP offices in central and south Mumbai. One needs to produce ID proof to procure the cards.

Boasting that the BJP was the first party to organise Marathi dandiya in Mumbai, he slammed opposition parties for attempting to take credit for an event, whose “popularity is growing”.

Wagh invited the public to join in the festivities, promising a vibrant atmosphere filled with performances by film and television artists, along with an outstanding orchestra. Gupte promised that the attendees will enjoy the celebrations.