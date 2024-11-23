Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP's Ganesh Ramchandra Naik Wins Airoli With 144,261 Votes

BJP's Ganesh Naik wins Airoli seat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 with 1.44 lakh votes, defeating Shiv Sena rebel Vijay Chougule | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Airoli constituency which was formed in the year 2009, had always been with the Naik family no matter from which party Ganesh Naik or Sandeep Naik fought the election.

This year too, Ganesh Naik who fought for the seat from BJP, won the seat with a comfortable vote share of 1.44 lakh with a lead of 91,880 from the rebel candidate of Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Vijay Chougule.

Chougule had moved as an independent candidate after he was denied a seat by Shiv Sena and was to take on Ganesh Naik. Meanwhile, Naik’s son Sandeep who too was denied a seat, had joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP and fought for Belapur constituency which he lost by 377 votes.

Airoli constituency was first won by Sandeep Naik in the year 2009 when he was with NCP and in the year 2014 too he won for the second consecutive year. In the year 2019, Ganesh Naik joined BJP and fought for the seat and won with 1.14 lakh vote.

The voter turnout for AIroli constituency this year was 2.64 lakh (54.01%) of the total 4.89 lakh voters. Of the total voters, 52.29% were male, 56.18% were female and 34.09% were others.

“There is a positive development of the country by the Prime Minister and that is what has lead to my win. We have new technology in farming, employment and trade is also increasing and this has been realised by the people in Maharashtra that lead to vote us. My win is dedicated to the citizens of Navi Mumbai. For me, Airoli and Belapur is not any different and I will work collectively for the city Navi Mumbai,” Ganesh Naik said.