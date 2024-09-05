Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Union Minister Piyush Goyal And BJP MLAs Meet BMC Officials To Fast-Track 19 Infrastructure Projects In North Mumbai Constituency

Ahead of the State assembly elections, Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal along with BJP MLAs, held a meeting with BMC commissioner | X

Mumbai: Ahead of the State assembly elections, Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal along with BJP MLAs, held a meeting with BMC commissioner and senior officials of other authorities to speed up 19 infrastructural projects in North Mumbai Constituency.

The infrastructure projects cover a wide range of issues: redevelopment, infrastructure enhancement, civic amenities, traffic management, public services, toll plazas, city beautification, and pollution control.

One of the major update from the meeting with the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other senior officials is that the widening of the Akurli subway is in its last leg and will be completed by October. However, the barricades around it on the Western Express Highway would be removed by September 10. The spot has been witnessing major traffic snarls because of the bottleneck, especially during the peak hours.

MLA Manisha Chaudhary said that, considering opposition from the locals, they have communicated to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Slum Rehabilitation (SRA) authority not to rehabilitate the Project Affected Persons from Dharavi redevelopment near Dahisar check naka. Also, the illegal parking of private buses near the check naka was discussed and it was proposed to convert the same to a parking zone.

The redevelopment of the BMC-run Bhagwati hospital, which aims at upgrading the healthcare, is on track. The first six floors of the building are ready and the authorities expect to receive an NOC from the fire department by October, after which it will be opened to the public.

The extension of the Coastal Road to Bhayander will significantly improve the road connectivity. The targeted completion of the extension is March 2025 and its awaiting a clearance from the Ministry Of Environment and Forest. Also, construction of Madh-Versova Bridge was discussed which will serve as a vital infrastructure project to improve connectivity.

Specific focus was given to redevelopment projects in Devipada and other areas where work has stalled. MLA Prakash Surve said that several PAPs are not given the rent since a long time. The government has handed over Rs22 crore for them, which is being distributed to them.

The extension of the connecting flyover from West to WEH has been delayed due to dispute over rehabilitation of slums. The authorities have decided to rehabilitate the dwellers in the same area.

For an overall development of the Mumbai North constituency, plans were discussed to undertake skill development programmes and develop the local playgrounds maidans so that children from Below Poverty Line too can use the facilities. “This is to encourage children to take up sports activities, on the lines of Jharkhand and Harayana,” said Goyal.

The discussion with the authorities also included shifting of Dahisar toll naka, the desilting of lakes, monitoring encroachments in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), and the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Abhiyan."

Moreover, the contentious issue of FSI of 1.5 given to housing societies in Charkop was discussed. MHADA has assured that it will not demand additional charges from these societies with retrospective effect, MLA Sunil Rane said.

“The resolve to transform Uttar Mumbai into Uttam Mumbai has grown stronger. We are working in all the fields, whether in education, sports, housing, or transportation,” Goyal added.