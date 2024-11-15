Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP's New Candidate Sanjay Upadhyay In Borivali Seat Faces Local Rebellion And Key Development Challenges

BJP declared Sanjay Upadhyay's candidacy from Borivali seat |

Borivali, assembly constituency No.152 in the Mumbai Suburban district, is part of the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. This seat has been a BJP stronghold since 1980. However, this time, the party has denied a ticket to the sitting MLA, Sunil Rane, and introduced a new candidate, Sanjay Upadhyay.

With approximately 3.23 lakh voters, Borivali encompasses areas like Gorai, Manori, Charkop, Shimpoli, Babhi, Rajendra Nagar, and Datta Pada. The constituency is home to significant populations of Gujarati, Marwari, and Jain communities, alongside a notable Marathi-speaking population. The majority of the votes tend to align with the support of the Gujarati, Marwari, and Jain communities, while Marathi votes are divided. The higher middle class and middle class predominantly reside in this constituency.

From 1952 to 1972, Congress ruled the constituency. However, in 1978, Ram Naik, fighting on the Janata Party ticket, took the seat from Congress. In the subsequent election, Naik contested as a BJP candidate, and Borivali has remained a BJP stronghold ever since. In the last election, Sunil Rane won with a margin of 95,021 votes against Congress candidate Kumar Khilare.

According to a report by the Praja Foundation, which assesses the performance of elected representatives, MLA Sunil Rane ranked 19th overall and 17th in terms of maintaining a clean criminal record. However, he had the highest attendance and ranked 19th for both the quantity and quality of questions raised in the assembly.

This time, Borivali voters have witnessed some political drama. After the BJP declared Sanjay Upadhyay's candidacy, local leader and former MLA Gopal Shetty raised a rebellion. However, the party successfully quelled the dissent. This is Sanjay Upadhyay's first time contesting in the legislative assembly. He had filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-polls in 2021 after Congress MP Rajiv Satav died but withdrew later. In 2017, he contested from Dharavi in a municipal election but lost. Hailing from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Upadhyay was raised in Mumbai and is a loyal BJP worker, often assigned responsibilities in other states during elections. He is currently serving as the Secretary for BJP Mumbai, a position he has held for two consecutive terms. His father, Bhagwati Prasad Upadhyay, has been an RSS Swayamsevak for many years, introducing his son to the RSS Shakhas at the age of six. Sanjay Upadhyay holds an M.Sc. in Physics from Wilson College.

The constituency faces several pressing issues, including traffic congestion caused by pending development plans (DP) roads in Borivali East. Roads such as the one behind G.H. School, Carter Road No. 4, and those from FCI to Thakur Complex remain blocked, putting added pressure on the Western Express Highway. Additionally, work on the BEST terminal and parking plans outside Borivali station is pending. Environmental concerns like the rejuvenation of the Dahisar River, illegal tree cutting, and the demand for GPS tagging of trees, which has not yet been implemented, are some of the ongoing issues. The Rajendra Nagar flyover is also pending, and residents of Charkop and Gorai continue to face water and road problems. Redevelopment issues, including the first-ever Maharashtra SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project in Rajendra Nagar, have been pending for over 32 years. Pollution, caused by a large number of private building redevelopments, is another challenge.

Pushparaj Shetty, an active member of Mumbai March, stated, "In Borivali, traffic and parking are persistent problems. Three major DP (Development Plan) roads are stuck due to various reasons, which severely affect traffic. Another issue is the parking lot allocated at the BMC market opposite Kasturba Police Station where the authorities have yet to develop parking facilities. River rejuvenation work has started in terms of implementation of STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) but progress is too slow, and water problems persist. Former MLA Gopal Shetty was very accessible, but Vinod Tawde and Sunil Rane have not been as accessible."

A Borivali resident, who requested anonymity, provided his version, "When it comes to candidates, many residents feel a disconnect when representatives are consistently chosen from outside the area. This raises concerns that the BJP may be assuming voter loyalty without addressing the community's desire for locally rooted candidates who genuinely understand Borivali’s unique challenges and aspirations."

The BJP has ruled this constituency for almost 43 years, making it a political citadel. This time, however, the party is experimenting with new candidates. The BJP gave a ticket to Sanjay Upadhyay, but local leader and former MLA Gopal Shetty rebelled, filing his nomination as an independent. He later withdrew his candidacy, but there is ongoing discussion in political circles about his disappointment, which could affect BJP's votes. Despite this, Upadhyay remains confident about winning the election. He stated, "Shat Pratishat BJP will win this seat. From the beginning, I have been saying that Gopal Shetty is my leader, and under his leadership, we will fight together. Gopal Shetty, Vinod Tawade, and Sunil Rane have already done significant work in this constituency. Traffic and parking issues are prevalent across Mumbai. In Manori, Gorai, and Shimpoli, schools and colleges are needed. I will focus on resolving water problems, addressing encroachments, and completing pending SRA projects." In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Piyush Goyal received over a lakh votes from the Borivali constituency.

Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Sanjay Bhosale from Shiv Sena (UBT) contested the election from Borivali. Bhosale stated, "The BJP ruled Borivali for several years but failed to bring development. The area faces multiple issues like traffic congestion, water shortage, lack of a big college, and the absence of a major hospital. BJP MLAs do not visit Borivali East. If our government comes to power, I will work on the pending SRA project, address water issues, and more. Why not develop an IT park in the Borivali constituency? There is also potential to create tourism spots in our area."

MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) has also fielded a candidate in this constituency. MNS candidate Kunal Maninkar stated, "I am focusing on development. I am a local candidate. The BJP has always experimented with candidates in this constituency, and they have won. This time, I appeal to voters to think differently and try a new experiment with MNS." This time, all three major parties—BJP, Congress, and MNS—are fielding new candidates for the assembly election.

KEY CONCERNS

Pending DP Roads

Traffic Congestion

Parking slot & BEST terminal pending

Slow Progress of Sewage Treatment Plant

Water Shortage

Pending SRA Projects

Lack of Major Educational Institutes