Maharashtra: Assembly condoles death of former minister Shankarrao Kolhe

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday mourned the death of former state minister Shankarrao Kolhe.
A condolence motion was passed after the members paid respect to Kolhe.
Kolhe, 93, died in Nashik last Wednesday due to age-related ailments.
He had represented Kopargaon Assembly segment in the Ahmednagar district and also served as the minister for agriculture, co-operative, revenue and transport between 1989 and 1993.
