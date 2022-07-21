Maharashtra: As ED questions Sonia Gandhi, Congress stages state wide protest

Sonia Gandhi |

Congress party staged protest against the misuse of ED and central probe agencies against the opposition and especially after the party president Sonia Gandhi was called for interrogation in the National Herald case. A large number of party leaders and workers staged protests at the ED offices in Mumbai and Nagpur and the rest of the state and declared that the party was prepared for a long battle against the dictatorial Modi government.

State unit chief Nana Patole claimed that the Gandhi family is being harassed through the ED as the Congress party, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are constantly questioning the central government over inflation, unemployment, and the falling economy. ‘’There is a huge outcry among the people against the central government. People are fed up with the Modi government. The central government is only working to harass the opposition. The National Herald newspaper voiced the British dissident movement in the independence movement. And today these people who have nothing to do with the freedom movement are selling the country and running the country,’’ claimed Patole.

‘’Modi government is targeting the Congress to divert attention from the current issues including unemployment, higher inflation and compressed growth, imposition of GST on foodgrains, milk, curd, paneer, salt, flour. The common man’s problems have increased manifold,’’ said Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat. He claimed that since the Modi government has no answer for these issues it was deliberately targeting the Congress party to divert attention.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Azad Maidan division) Milind Khetle said that the attempted protest passed off without any major law and order issues.

"The protestors were intercepted on their way to the ED office at Ballard Estate and 39 of them were taken to the MRA Marg police station. They were charged under the Maharashtra Police Act and later allowed to leave. Around 500 protestors in total had gathered to participate," Khetle said.