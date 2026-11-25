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The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a three-month free foodgrain distribution scheme for 42.3 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) farmer beneficiaries across 33 districts, as several parts of the state continue to reel under drought conditions.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Who is eligible and what will beneficiaries receive?

The scheme will cover 42,30,783 farmers registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) who are currently excluded from the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme, The Indian Express reported.

Each eligible beneficiary will receive five kg of foodgrains per month for three months, comprising three kg of rice and two kg of wheat. The initiative, proposed by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, aims to provide relief to economically vulnerable farming households affected by the prevailing drought conditions.

The assistance will be extended across all 33 districts covered by the proposal.

Cabinet clears Rs 5,548 crore river-linking project

In another major decision, the state Cabinet sanctioned Rs 5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi River-linking Project in the Nandurbar district.

The project involves constructing six diversion barrages, and is expected to provide irrigation facilities to approximately 26,526 hectares of land. It is also projected to generate 11.50 MW of electricity.

Changes to financial fraud law

The Cabinet also cleared amendments to the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act to speed up the attachment of properties belonging to institutions involved in financial fraud. The amendments provide for a separate tribunal to handle cases, with a target of disposing of them within 90 days.