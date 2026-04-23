Maharashtra Approves ₹18,130 Cr Expansion Of Metro 5, New Line 5A to Link Thane–Kalyan–Ulhasnagar; All You Need To Know

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government approved the expansion of Mumbai Metro Line 5 and the introduction of a new integrated corridor, Line 5A, creating a 34.2-km metro network across the Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan–Ulhasnagar belt at an estimated cost of Rs 18,130.55 crore.
Details On The Mega Project
Originally sanctioned in October 2017, Metro Line 5 was planned as a 24.9-km fully elevated corridor with 17 stations connecting Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The project is being executed in phases, with the first phase, an 11.9-km stretch between Thane and Bhiwandi with six stations, now nearing completion. This section progressed faster due to minimal rehabilitation challenges.
However, the second phase from Bhiwandi to Kalyan has faced delays due to encroachments and large-scale demolition drives by local authorities. The 10.475-km stretch has undergone multiple design revisions and cost escalations. In June 2023, a portion between Durgadi and Kalyan was shifted underground, increasing costs by Rs 1,427 crore.
A further redesign in 2025 made parts of the corridor partially underground between Dhamankar Naka and Temghar, pushing the revised cost of this phase to Rs 7,326.13 crore. In a major change, the alignment of Line 5 has now been curtailed to terminate at Durgadi instead of extending up to Kalyan as originally planned.
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New Metro Link, Line 5A Added
To ensure continued connectivity, authorities have introduced Mumbai Metro Line 5A, an 11.83-km extension linking Durgadi to Kalyan and further towards Ulhasnagar. The new line will feature seven stations and is estimated to cost around Rs 4,063 crore.
Together, Lines 5 and 5A will form an integrated metro system with 19 stations, including a key interchange at Durgadi. The project also includes a double-decker infrastructure combining a flyover and metro line between Ranjnoli Junction and Durgadi Chowk to ease congestion in Bhiwandi.
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