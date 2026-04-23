Maharashtra Approves ₹18,130 Cr Expansion Of Metro 5, New Line 5A to Link Thane–Kalyan–Ulhasnagar; All You Need To Know |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government approved the expansion of Mumbai Metro Line 5 and the introduction of a new integrated corridor, Line 5A, creating a 34.2-km metro network across the Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan–Ulhasnagar belt at an estimated cost of Rs 18,130.55 crore.

Details On The Mega Project

Originally sanctioned in October 2017, Metro Line 5 was planned as a 24.9-km fully elevated corridor with 17 stations connecting Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The project is being executed in phases, with the first phase, an 11.9-km stretch between Thane and Bhiwandi with six stations, now nearing completion. This section progressed faster due to minimal rehabilitation challenges.

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However, the second phase from Bhiwandi to Kalyan has faced delays due to encroachments and large-scale demolition drives by local authorities. The 10.475-km stretch has undergone multiple design revisions and cost escalations. In June 2023, a portion between Durgadi and Kalyan was shifted underground, increasing costs by Rs 1,427 crore.

A further redesign in 2025 made parts of the corridor partially underground between Dhamankar Naka and Temghar, pushing the revised cost of this phase to Rs 7,326.13 crore. In a major change, the alignment of Line 5 has now been curtailed to terminate at Durgadi instead of extending up to Kalyan as originally planned.

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New Metro Link, Line 5A Added

To ensure continued connectivity, authorities have introduced Mumbai Metro Line 5A, an 11.83-km extension linking Durgadi to Kalyan and further towards Ulhasnagar. The new line will feature seven stations and is estimated to cost around Rs 4,063 crore.

Together, Lines 5 and 5A will form an integrated metro system with 19 stations, including a key interchange at Durgadi. The project also includes a double-decker infrastructure combining a flyover and metro line between Ranjnoli Junction and Durgadi Chowk to ease congestion in Bhiwandi.

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