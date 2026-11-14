 Maharashtra Appoints Co-Chairpersons In 25 More Constituencies For Farm Road Scheme
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Maharashtra Appoints Co-Chairpersons In 25 More Constituencies For Farm Road Scheme

The Maharashtra government has appointed co-chairpersons in 25 more Assembly constituencies under the Chief Minister Baliraja Shet-Panand Road Scheme. The move aims to strengthen field-level committees and speed up farm access road construction. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed district collectors to include the new representatives and begin work.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Maharashtra Appoints Co-Chairpersons In 25 More Constituencies For Farm Road Scheme

The Maharashtra government has appointed co-chairpersons to field-level committees in 25 more Assembly constituencies to expedite the implementation of the Chief Minister Baliraja Shet-Panand Road Scheme. The decision was taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and a Government Resolution (GR) has been issued in this regard.

Earlier, co-chairpersons had been appointed in 91 Assembly constituencies on July 15, 2026. With the latest appointments, the government aims to strengthen the functioning of committees in the remaining 25 constituencies and speed up the construction and improvement of farm access roads.

Bawankule Directs District Collectors To Begin Work

Bawankule has directed the respective district collectors to immediately include the newly appointed representatives in the committees and initiate the necessary work.

List Of Newly Appointed Co-Chairpersons

The following representatives have been appointed as co-chairpersons in 25 Assembly constituencies:

  1. Shahada – Nitin Shankar Patil

  2. Hingna – Dhanraj Vithobaji Ashtankar

  3. Tirora – Chatrabhuj Segoji Bisen

  4. Gadchiroli (ST) – Ramesh Kavlu Barsagade

  5. Chandrapur (SC) – Namdev Babarao Dahule

  6. Chimur – Raju Kawduji Jhade Patil

  7. Warora – Vitthal Harbaji Lede

  8. Yavatmal – Shyam alias Vinodchandra Dwarkaprasad Jaiswal

  9. Hingoli – Shankar Ghanshyam Borade

  10. Phulambri – Rani Dnyaneshwar Sonawane

  11. Dahanu (ST) – Jyoti Prashant Patil

  12. Vikramgad (ST) – Sushil Anantrao Ausarkar

  13. Bhiwandi West – Gajanan Gangaram Asware

  14. Khadakwasla – Navnath Babarao Tagunde

  15. Shevgaon – Radhakisan Narayan Kardile

  16. Shrigonda – Dadasaheb Popatrao Jangale Patil

  17. Beed – Dr Yogesh Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar

  18. Kaij (SC) – Vijaykant Vikramrao Munde

  19. Latur City – Chandrakant Vinayak Khatke

  20. Solapur South – Manish Subhash Deshmukh

  21. Shahuwadi – Prakash Balwant Deshmukh

  22. Hatkanangale – Makarand Balkrishna Borade

  23. Sangli – Rahul Mahavir Sakale

  24. Shirala – Ashok Baburao Patil

  25. Palus-Kadegaon – Satyajit Vasantrao Yadav Deshmukh

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Committees To Address Farmers' Road-Related Issues

The Assembly constituency-level committees are expected to play an important role in resolving issues related to farm access roads at the village level. The appointment of local co-chairpersons will help bring farmers' grievances directly before the committees and facilitate faster resolution of road-related issues, Bawankule said.

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