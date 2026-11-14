Maharashtra Appoints Co-Chairpersons In 25 More Constituencies For Farm Road Scheme

The Maharashtra government has appointed co-chairpersons to field-level committees in 25 more Assembly constituencies to expedite the implementation of the Chief Minister Baliraja Shet-Panand Road Scheme. The decision was taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and a Government Resolution (GR) has been issued in this regard.

Earlier, co-chairpersons had been appointed in 91 Assembly constituencies on July 15, 2026. With the latest appointments, the government aims to strengthen the functioning of committees in the remaining 25 constituencies and speed up the construction and improvement of farm access roads.

Bawankule Directs District Collectors To Begin Work

Bawankule has directed the respective district collectors to immediately include the newly appointed representatives in the committees and initiate the necessary work.

List Of Newly Appointed Co-Chairpersons

The following representatives have been appointed as co-chairpersons in 25 Assembly constituencies:

Shahada – Nitin Shankar Patil Hingna – Dhanraj Vithobaji Ashtankar Tirora – Chatrabhuj Segoji Bisen Gadchiroli (ST) – Ramesh Kavlu Barsagade Chandrapur (SC) – Namdev Babarao Dahule Chimur – Raju Kawduji Jhade Patil Warora – Vitthal Harbaji Lede Yavatmal – Shyam alias Vinodchandra Dwarkaprasad Jaiswal Hingoli – Shankar Ghanshyam Borade Phulambri – Rani Dnyaneshwar Sonawane Dahanu (ST) – Jyoti Prashant Patil Vikramgad (ST) – Sushil Anantrao Ausarkar Bhiwandi West – Gajanan Gangaram Asware Khadakwasla – Navnath Babarao Tagunde Shevgaon – Radhakisan Narayan Kardile Shrigonda – Dadasaheb Popatrao Jangale Patil Beed – Dr Yogesh Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar Kaij (SC) – Vijaykant Vikramrao Munde Latur City – Chandrakant Vinayak Khatke Solapur South – Manish Subhash Deshmukh Shahuwadi – Prakash Balwant Deshmukh Hatkanangale – Makarand Balkrishna Borade Sangli – Rahul Mahavir Sakale Shirala – Ashok Baburao Patil Palus-Kadegaon – Satyajit Vasantrao Yadav Deshmukh

Committees To Address Farmers' Road-Related Issues

The Assembly constituency-level committees are expected to play an important role in resolving issues related to farm access roads at the village level. The appointment of local co-chairpersons will help bring farmers' grievances directly before the committees and facilitate faster resolution of road-related issues, Bawankule said.