Maharashtra Appoints Co-Chairpersons In 25 More Constituencies For Farm Road Scheme

The Maharashtra government has appointed co-chairpersons to field-level committees in 25 more Assembly constituencies to expedite the implementation of the Chief Minister Baliraja Shet-Panand Road Scheme. The decision was taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and a Government Resolution (GR) has been issued in this regard.
Earlier, co-chairpersons had been appointed in 91 Assembly constituencies on July 15, 2026. With the latest appointments, the government aims to strengthen the functioning of committees in the remaining 25 constituencies and speed up the construction and improvement of farm access roads.
Bawankule Directs District Collectors To Begin Work
Bawankule has directed the respective district collectors to immediately include the newly appointed representatives in the committees and initiate the necessary work.
List Of Newly Appointed Co-Chairpersons
The following representatives have been appointed as co-chairpersons in 25 Assembly constituencies:
Shahada – Nitin Shankar Patil
Hingna – Dhanraj Vithobaji Ashtankar
Tirora – Chatrabhuj Segoji Bisen
Gadchiroli (ST) – Ramesh Kavlu Barsagade
Chandrapur (SC) – Namdev Babarao Dahule
Chimur – Raju Kawduji Jhade Patil
Warora – Vitthal Harbaji Lede
Yavatmal – Shyam alias Vinodchandra Dwarkaprasad Jaiswal
Hingoli – Shankar Ghanshyam Borade
Phulambri – Rani Dnyaneshwar Sonawane
Dahanu (ST) – Jyoti Prashant Patil
Vikramgad (ST) – Sushil Anantrao Ausarkar
Bhiwandi West – Gajanan Gangaram Asware
Khadakwasla – Navnath Babarao Tagunde
Shevgaon – Radhakisan Narayan Kardile
Shrigonda – Dadasaheb Popatrao Jangale Patil
Beed – Dr Yogesh Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar
Kaij (SC) – Vijaykant Vikramrao Munde
Latur City – Chandrakant Vinayak Khatke
Solapur South – Manish Subhash Deshmukh
Shahuwadi – Prakash Balwant Deshmukh
Hatkanangale – Makarand Balkrishna Borade
Sangli – Rahul Mahavir Sakale
Shirala – Ashok Baburao Patil
Palus-Kadegaon – Satyajit Vasantrao Yadav Deshmukh
Committees To Address Farmers' Road-Related Issues
The Assembly constituency-level committees are expected to play an important role in resolving issues related to farm access roads at the village level. The appointment of local co-chairpersons will help bring farmers' grievances directly before the committees and facilitate faster resolution of road-related issues, Bawankule said.