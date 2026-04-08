Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau Seeks To Freeze ₹6.63 Crore Assets In 3 Corruption Cases, Flags 208 Officials Yet To Be Suspended

ACB seeks approval to confiscate assets in corruption cases amid concerns over pending action against officials | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 8: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has sent proposals in three corruption-related cases to the government seeking permission to confiscate assets worth Rs 6.63 crore of the accused public servants.

The statistics revealed that the maximum number of cases in which proposals seeking permission to confiscate assets have been sent are from the Pune range of the ACB.

Breakdown of cases and departments

The three asset confiscation cases were related to officials from the Urban Development Department, Water Resources Department, and Public Works Department.

The statistics further revealed that the highest amount of assets involved are related to an official of the Water Resources Department (Rs 2.82 crore), followed by an official of the Public Works Department (Rs 2.48 crore) and the Urban Development Department (Rs 1.32 crore).

Regional distribution of cases

The ACB statistics further state that the maximum number of cases in which proposals seeking permission to confiscate assets have been sent are from Pune (2) and one from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar range.

Officials yet to be suspended

ACB statistics also show that at least 208 officials from 20 different government departments across the state who have been booked in corruption cases are yet to be placed under suspension by their respective departments.

The statistics also revealed that the maximum number of officials who have not been suspended are from the Thane and Mumbai range. Out of these 208 officials, 39 are Class I, 41 Class II officials, 117 Class III officials, and 11 Class IV public servants.

Department-wise analysis

Further analysis of the statistics revealed that 49 officials from the Education/Sports department, followed by 34 officials from municipal corporations/urban development departments, 26 each from the Revenue/Registration/Land Records department and police/jails/home guards department, and 14 from Rural Development are among the top-ranked departments for not having suspended officials allegedly involved in corruption charges.

Geographical spread of pending suspensions

The statistics further revealed that most cases in which officials were not placed under suspension were reported from Thane (44), followed by Mumbai (43), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (29), Nashik (24), Pune (23), Amravati (17), Nagpur (17), and Nanded (11). Some of the cases in which officials have not been placed under suspension were as old as 2014.

Pending terminations

The ACB statistics also revealed that 28 government officials from various departments who have been booked in corruption cases are yet to be terminated.

Also Watch:

Property confiscation proposals

Water Resources Department - cases (1) - Rs 2.82 crore

Public Works Department - cases (1) - Rs 2.48 crore

Urban Development Department - cases (1) - Rs 1.32 crore

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/