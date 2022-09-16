Maharashtra: Amid Vedanta-Foxconn project row, Rs 27k crore investments stuck over land allotment

As the fracas over the lost Vedanta-Foxconn project refuses to die down, clearances for 526 plots spread over 2,402.5 acres (961 hectares) have been stuck in the “review process”.

The related projects, with a proposed investment of Rs 27,000 crore and a potential to create 61,000 jobs, were cleared by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

However, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has asked the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to check whether there was transparency in clearance and if stipulated norms were adhered to. The Chief Minister has now asked the industry department to complete the review for land allotted after June 1.

The proposed investments are in the areas of electronics, food processing, solar and renewable energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, milk and milk powder, and fabrication. The allotment cleared by an MIDC committee was forwarded to the present government for review. Notably, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has stayed a slew of decisions taken by the MVA.

A senior government official told the Free Press Journal, “The plot allotment was done through e-bidding and in the most transparent manner for mega projects, expansion of existing projects and projects through foreign direct investment.”

He said that the MIDC’s land allotment committee, under the ease of doing business, is supposed to issue a letter to the project proponent within seven days. “Early decision from the government will be better to avoid trust deficit among investors,” he opined, adding that further delays may impact the ongoing and upcoming investments in the state, impacting its pre-eminent position.

Another senior official explained that in the industrial areas, where over 80 per cent of plots are allotted, the vacant plots are allotted by e‐bidding. In areas where less than 80 per cent of plots are allotted, the vacant plots are allotted by direct allotment through the land allotment committee (LAC), he informed. Regular advertisements are issued through leading national newspapers for the same.