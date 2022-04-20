Maharashtra: All-party meeting soon to discuss use of loudspeakers in religious places, HM Dilip Walse-Patil

All-party meeting soon to discuss use of loudspeakers in religious places, says Walse-Patil

Govt has inputs about pockets in the state where the situation may be tense

The police have been asked to be fully prepared to face such situations

No reason for the government to oppose if anyone installs CCTVs at temples or any other places of prayer voluntarily from a security point of view

Mumbai: Amid raging controversy over Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa, the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Wednesday said the government will soon convene an all-party meeting to discuss the use of loudspeakers in the religious places in line with the earlier court orders and the proposed government guidelines. The minister said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will also be invited for the upcoming meeting especially in the wake of an ultimatum given by him for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 threatening the reading of Hanuman Chalisa. He added that the discussion will also take place on the law and order situation in the state.

Walse-Patil reiterated that the government will take stern action against those indulging in fomenting communal hatred and division. He said the government has inputs about pockets in the state, where the situation may be tense and added that the police have been asked to be fully prepared to face such situations.

The minister said that loudspeakers can be installed only after seeking permission from the police as per law. According to him, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth held a meeting with the top officials on the issue of loudspeakers on Tuesday and submitted a report in this regard to him on Wednesday.

"DGP has submitted a report to me on what situation may arise in the state over the next few days and steps to be taken in that regard," said Walse-Patil. The minister, without naming anyone, reiterated that attempts are being made to disturb law and order in the state and added that the government has taken a "serious view" of the same.

He requested everyone to desist from taking law into their hands, escalating conflicts and dividing communities. "Strict action will be taken if anyone does this and peace will be established," he warned.

Walse Patil said that the Supreme Court had passed a judgement on noise pollution in 2005, and added the state government had issued some government resolutions (GR) in that regard in 2015 and 2017.

"Instructions will be issued to authorities concerned to implement the same. But before taking a final decision in this regard, I will hold a meeting with leaders of key parties in the state to discuss the issue. I will hold discussions with some organisations as well. After that, a final decision will be made," said Walse-Patil. He added that he will welcome it if people follow the Supreme Court order on noise pollution on their own.

Walse-Patil clarified that there is no reason for the government "to oppose if anyone installs CCTVs at temples or any other places of prayer voluntarily" from a security point of view.

"Those who install loudspeakers, they will have to follow the SC order and government's GRs," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:48 PM IST