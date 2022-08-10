Maharashtra: All new ministers in cabinet are 'crorepatis', check their property worth here

All of the newly inducted ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet are crorepatis. | ANI

All of the newly inducted ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet are crorepatis. Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) is the richest minister with property worth Rs 441 crore while Sandeepan Bhumre (Shinde camp) holds property worth Rs 2 crore.

The list of BJP ministers with their property included Vijaykumar Gavit (Rs 27 crore), Girish Mahajan (Rs 25 crore), Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Rs 24 crore), Atul Save (Rs 22 crore), Sudhir Mungantiwar (Rs 11 crore), Chandrakant Patil (Rs 5.99 crore), Suresh Khade (Rs 4 crore) and Mangalprabhat Lodha (Rs 441 crore).

On the other hand the list of ministers from Shinde camp with their property is as follows Tanaji Sawant (Rs 115 crore), Deepak Kesarkar (Rs 82 crore), Abdul Sattar (Rs 20 crore), Shmabhuraj Desai (Rs 14 crore), Dadaji Bhuse (Rs 10 crore), Sanjay Rathod (Rs 8 crore), Gulabrao Patil (Rs 5 crore), Uday Samant (Rs 4 crore) and Sandeepan Bhumre (Rs 2 crore).