e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: All new ministers in cabinet are 'crorepatis', check their property worth here

Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) is the richest minister with property worth Rs 441 crore while Sandeepan Bhumre (Shinde camp) holds property worth Rs 2 crore.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
All of the newly inducted ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet are crorepatis. | ANI

All of the newly inducted ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet are crorepatis. Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) is the richest minister with property worth Rs 441 crore while Sandeepan Bhumre (Shinde camp) holds property worth Rs 2 crore.

The list of BJP ministers with their property included Vijaykumar Gavit (Rs 27 crore), Girish Mahajan (Rs 25 crore), Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Rs 24 crore), Atul Save (Rs 22 crore), Sudhir Mungantiwar (Rs 11 crore), Chandrakant Patil (Rs 5.99 crore), Suresh Khade (Rs 4 crore) and Mangalprabhat Lodha (Rs 441 crore).

On the other hand the list of ministers from Shinde camp with their property is as follows Tanaji Sawant (Rs 115 crore), Deepak Kesarkar (Rs 82 crore), Abdul Sattar (Rs 20 crore), Shmabhuraj Desai (Rs 14 crore), Dadaji Bhuse (Rs 10 crore), Sanjay Rathod (Rs 8 crore), Gulabrao Patil (Rs 5 crore), Uday Samant (Rs 4 crore) and Sandeepan Bhumre (Rs 2 crore).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: All new ministers in cabinet are 'crorepatis', check their property worth here

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Waterlogging leads to traffic snarls

Mumbai: Waterlogging leads to traffic snarls

Maharashtra: BJP dumps Gujarat model of replacing old guards and ex-ministers with new faces

Maharashtra: BJP dumps Gujarat model of replacing old guards and ex-ministers with new faces

Central Railway to replace 8 FoBs; Mumbai civic body to pay Rs 40.5 crore

Central Railway to replace 8 FoBs; Mumbai civic body to pay Rs 40.5 crore

Bihar: Irked by Nitish Kumar's betrayal, BJP to stage dharna in Patna before his oath taking...

Bihar: Irked by Nitish Kumar's betrayal, BJP to stage dharna in Patna before his oath taking...

Maharashtra Guv issues directive on monsoon session

Maharashtra Guv issues directive on monsoon session