e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar slams induction of 'tainted' ministers in Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Pawar also condemned the attack on celebrated author Salman Rushdie and called it an attack on freedom of speech

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar slams induction of 'tainted' ministers in Shinde-Fadnavis govt | ANI Photo

Pune: Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday criticized the induction of "tainted" ministers in the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra and said some persons in the ruling dispensation have not liked their inclusion.

Eighteen ministers were inducted in the government on Tuesday, over a month after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath on June 30.

"Several tainted ministers were inducted in the state government. Many have not liked this decision. Even some persons in the Shinde-Fadnavis government have not liked the decision to induct these persons," Pawar claimed.

Queried on Rupee Cooperative Bank shutting down, Pawar said efforts were taken to save it but its licence was cancelled on August 8.

"There are five to seven such banks in Pune district. We have requested veteran cooperative banker Vidyadhar Anaskar for suggestions. Banks in Maharashtra must not face difficulties," he said.

Replying to a question on the status of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Pawar said "the right to take final decision on MVA is reserved with Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray".

He also condemned the attack on celebrated author Salman Rushdie and called it an attack on freedom of speech.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Ajit Pawar slams induction of 'tainted' ministers in Shinde-Fadnavis govt

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Process to recruit 7,000 police constables on, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai updates: Process to recruit 7,000 police constables on, says Devendra Fadnavis

UP ATS arrests Jaish terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma

UP ATS arrests Jaish terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma

Tamil Nadu: BJP cadres hurl slipper at state finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, five arrested

Tamil Nadu: BJP cadres hurl slipper at state finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, five arrested

Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede: 'Not a Muslim by birth'

Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede: 'Not a Muslim by birth'

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at BJP saying that some consider Mother India their property

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at BJP saying that some consider Mother India their property