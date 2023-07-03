Maharashtra: AIMTC Urges Action On Overloading After Tragic Bus Accident On Samruddhi Mahamarg

Twitter

In the wake of a tragic bus accident on the recently constructed Samruddhi Mahamarg, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has expressed its condolences and highlighted the urgent need for addressing the issue of overloading in buses and trucks. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, July 1, 2023, claimed several lives, emphasizing the importance of investigating the causes and implementing necessary measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

"The AIMTC has consistently raised concerns regarding overloading in trucks and buses, as well as the unauthorized carriage of passengers and commercial goods. Such practices result in the displacement of the vehicle's centre of gravity, making it more challenging for drivers to maintain control, ultimately endangering the lives of passengers" said Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of the Core Committee and former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress.

"Despite being designed for passenger transportation, buses are increasingly being misused to carry commercial goods, often in collaboration with officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department. These illicit practices not only compromise the safety of passengers but also lead to a loss of GST revenue for both the central and state governments. The AIMTC urges the government to crack down on these illegal activities and enforce strict regulations to ensure the safety of passengers" he added.

Call for stringent actions against overloading in buses

The organization extends its heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and offers prayers for strength during this difficult period. Bal Malkit Singh emphasizes the urgent need for maximum passenger safety and calls for stringent actions against overloading in buses, which can lead to tire bursts, imbalance, and loss of control.As investigations into the Samruddhi Mahamarg bus accident continue, the AIMTC's concerns serve as a reminder of the critical importance of prioritizing road safety and implementing effective measures to prevent accidents caused by overloading in buses and trucks.