Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Seeks Urgent Funds For Key Agricultural Schemes Implementation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to seek additional funds under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), citing rising demand and pending subsidy bills.

During the meeting at Krishi Bhavan, Bharane submitted a formal request highlighting the need for urgent financial support for key schemes such as Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) and Per Drop More Crop (PDMC). He noted that increased farmer participation has led to a shortfall in allocated funds.

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Chouhan responded positively and assured that the required funds would be released in the coming days. The leaders also discussed Maharashtra’s innovative agriculture initiatives, including AI-based policies and applications.

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Bharane said the additional funding will help boost farm productivity, promote modern technology adoption, and strengthen ongoing schemes benefiting farmers across the state.

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