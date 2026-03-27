 Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Seeks Urgent Funds For Key Agricultural Schemes Implementation
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Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Seeks Urgent Funds For Key Agricultural Schemes Implementation

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane met Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Krishi Bhavan, seeking extra funds under PM-RKVY due to rising demand and pending subsidies, reports said. Chouhan assured timely release. Bharane said funds will boost productivity, support schemes like SMAM and PDMC, and expand tech adoption.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
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Mumbai: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to seek additional funds under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), citing rising demand and pending subsidy bills.

During the meeting at Krishi Bhavan, Bharane submitted a formal request highlighting the need for urgent financial support for key schemes such as Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) and Per Drop More Crop (PDMC). He noted that increased farmer participation has led to a shortfall in allocated funds.

Chouhan responded positively and assured that the required funds would be released in the coming days. The leaders also discussed Maharashtra’s innovative agriculture initiatives, including AI-based policies and applications.

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Bharane said the additional funding will help boost farm productivity, promote modern technology adoption, and strengthen ongoing schemes benefiting farmers across the state.

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