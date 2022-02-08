Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 caseload drops below 1-lakh mark; 6,107 new cases, 57 deaths recorded

Maharashtra on Tuesday, February 8, recorded 6,107 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 96,069. Besides, 57 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,155.

16,035 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 75,73,069. The recovery rate in the state is 96.89%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Currently, 6,39,490 people are in home quarantine and 2,412 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 868 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1048 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2136 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 229 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 250 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 183 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 360 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1033 fresh cases.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:00 PM IST