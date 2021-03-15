Maharashtra accounts for more than 50% active corona cases in India

Maharashtra accounts for 57.58 per cent of total active corona cases across India. In the last one month, the state has witnessed a sudden spike in active cases from 36,201 on February 14 to 1,26,231 on March 14.

Officials said there are many factors due to which there has been a huge rise in the numbers of active cases. The state is an upward trajectory of the second wave which they will be monitoring closely for the next 15 days. However, experts believe fluctuation in the day and night temperature is playing a crucial role for breeding of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the statistics provided by the state health department, the active cases in Maharashtra has jumped from 77,618 on March 1 to 1,30,547 on March 15, which means almost 68 per cent surge in the last 15 days this month. Maharashtra (1,30,547) has most active cases in India, followed by Kerala (29,777), Punjab (11,550) and Karnataka (8,383).

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, state advisor on COVID-19 said there is a need of adopting strict measures on a local level across the state to curb the rising number of cases on a daily basis. Moreover there is a possibility cases will keep rising until April.

“Looking at the pattern and the incubation period, we could see such high numbers till April 15 following which the state government should conduct more number of tests and covid-19 vaccination. Moreover local authorities should take strict measures in the areas against the defaulters who are flouting covid-19 norms. Authorities should keep a check on positive patients in home quarantine as well to ensure it is not being flouted,” he said.

The fluctuations in the weather can also be a reason for increasing infection as it is helping the SARS-CoV-2 virus to spread faster.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the increase in numbers is a matter of concern which needs to be addressed very aggressively with proper protocol in place. Moreover they are closely monitoring each district for the next 15 days to check the spread of the virus. “People from many states and abroad have started moving in Maharashtra including Mumbai following which we can see the surge in daily cases. The government should take strict steps soon, otherwise the number may increase further,” he said.