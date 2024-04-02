Maharashtra ACB Reveals 191 Corruption Cases Registered In First Quarter Of 2024 | Pixabay

Mumbai: Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that most trap cases are related to the officials of the Revenue and Land Records department, followed by the Police and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) in the first quarter of this year.

According to the statistics, from January till March, this year, a total 191 corruption related cases have been registered in the state, including 186 trap cases, four disproportionate assets cases and one other case related to corruption. Last year from January till March, 224 trap cases were registered in the state.

The statistics further revealed that this year, most corruption related trap cases were registered against officials of Revenue and Land Records department (57), followed by the Police (32), MSEDCL (16), Zilla Parishad (15) and Panchayat Samiti (15). Further analysis of the statistics revealed that most officials involved in trap cases are Class III government officials (134), followed by Class II officials (25), Class IV (15) and Class I (14).

The statistics revealed that in 186 trap cases, the total amount of bribe money involved is Rs 64.71 lakh. The highest amount of bribe money sought is related to the officials of the Police (Rs 22.88 lakh), followed by Revenue and Land Records department (Rs 12.71 lakh), Zilla Parishad (Rs 9.94 lakh) and forest department (Rs 5.47 lakh).

From January till March, the state ACB registered four cases related to disproportionate assets against corrupt public servants and private persons. These cases were registered against officials from the Revenue and Land Records department, Zilla Parishad and the Education Department.

The total amount of money involved in these four cases is Rs 6.10 crore, of which Rs 2.22 crore were related to the officials of the Revenue and Land Records department, followed by the Education Department (Rs 23.57 lakh), Zilla Parishad (Rs 10.20 lakh) and remaining related to other government departments.