Maharashtra: ACB Files 26 Disproportionate Assets Cases Involving ₹29 Crore

Representative Image

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from January till October 10 this year registered 26 cases related to disproportionate assets (DPA) against public servants and private persons. The total amount of money involved in these 26 cases is Rs29.73 crore. The statistics also revealed that nine Class III officials and seven Class I & II officials respectively were booked under these cases.

The statistics revealed that maximum (three) disproportionate assets cases were registered against officials of the Education Department, followed by two cases each against the officials of Water Resources Department, Public Health Department, Municipal Corporations, Department of Agriculture and one cases each against officials of the Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Forest Department, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department, Public Works Department and Sales Tax Department.

The ACB has sent information about 16 corruption-related cases to the state government seeking permission to freeze assets worth Rs16.88 crore of the accused persons. The highest amount of assets involved are related to the officials of the Urban Development Department (Rs3.82 crore), Water Resources Department (Rs2.82 crore), Police / Prisons / Home Guard department (Rs2.77 crore), Tribal Development Department (Rs2.60 crore) and Rural Development Department (Rs1.60 crore).

Mumbai zone has a maximum (four) number of such cases, followed by Thane (3), Amravati (3), Pune (2), Nashik (2) and one cases reach registered at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Nanded zones, from where the ACB wants assets to be frozen.