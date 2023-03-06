Maharashtra AAP's Haribhau Rathod joins BRS party

e-Paper Get App
In addition to Rathore, several senior leaders joined the BRS

Monday, March 06, 2023
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Maharashtra state vice president and former MP Haribhau Rathod resigned from his post and primary membership of 'AAP' and joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on Saturday in the presence of the national president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In addition to Rathore, several senior leaders including Ex- Vice President of ZP Chandrapur Sandeep Karape, Nagar sevak Gondpipri & Taluka president of BJP Baban Nikode, Shivsena Taluka Coordinator Firoz Khan and BJP Leader Shailesh Singh Baise, joined the BRS.

Rathod joined the AAP in 2022.

