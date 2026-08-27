Maharashtra: Aadhaar-Linked RC Transfer Rule Puts Used-Vehicle Owners In Fix Over Name Mismatches

Name discrepancies between Aadhaar and vehicle RC records are delaying ownership transfers and NOC applications across Maharashtra | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: A new Aadhaar authentication requirement for vehicle ownership transfers and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) is causing difficulties for vehicle owners across Maharashtra, with even minor differences between names on the Registration Certificate (RC) and Aadhaar card leading to online applications being held up.

The disruption has been reported for around 15 days, prompting the state transporters’ association to approach the Pune RTO for relief.

Revised VAHAN Workflow

The requirement follows a revised workflow introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on April 8 under the VAHAN 4.0 system. Aadhaar authentication/e-KYC has been incorporated into online services for ownership transfers and NOCs.

If the name entered on the RC does not match the Aadhaar record, the system can flag a name-mismatch error, preventing the applicant from completing the process.

Problems For Used-Vehicle Buyers

The problem is particularly significant for buyers of used vehicles. They may complete the purchase after checking the vehicle and its documents, only to discover that the transfer cannot be processed because the previous owner's name differs slightly between the RC and Aadhaar.

Owners then have to correct their Aadhaar details before completing authentication and proceeding with the transfer, potentially resulting in repeated visits to RTO offices.

The scale of the disruption is visible in Pune, where the RTO receives around 1,000 RC transfer applications a day. Across Maharashtra, the number runs into several thousand.

Transporters say the new requirement is creating delays because applications are failing even when the RC and Aadhaar belong to the same person but carry differences in spelling, initials or the sequence of names.

Transporters Seek Relief

“Requiring the name on the RC and Aadhaar card to be exactly the same will create considerable difficulties for vehicle owners. In many cases, the names may be different on the two documents, even though they belong to the same person,” said Bal Malkit Singh, adviser and former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Singh said authorities should give vehicle owners sufficient time to correct discrepancies instead of stopping transfers altogether. He suggested allowing alternative documents, including an undertaking, affidavit or indemnity bond, until the correction process is completed.

Wadala Regional Transport Officer Pallavi Kothawade, meanwhile, has appealed to vehicle owners to follow the revised online workflow and resolve discrepancies between their Aadhaar and RC details in advance. The advice is particularly relevant to people buying or selling used vehicles, who may otherwise face delays after completing a transaction.

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Need For Transition Mechanism

The issue highlights a gap between the push to digitise RTO services and the difficulties faced by owners whose legacy records do not exactly match their Aadhaar details.

While the authentication system is intended to standardise and secure vehicle-related services, transporters say a transition mechanism is needed to prevent genuine owners from being caught in procedural delays.

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