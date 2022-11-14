e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: 92 plastic waste management plans ready, but only one work order issued, says upset Devendra Fadnavis

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 07:59 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed displeasure at just one work order being issued though 92 plastic waste management plans had been prepared for the state.

Fadnavis held a review meeting of various projects along with Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He asked state officials to expedite projects, including those under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a groundwater management scheme launched by the Centre in December 2019, and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The state so far has certified 1,274 villages

"The state so far has certified 1,274 villages under the Har Ghar Jal scheme (Centre's plan for piped water for households). Solar schemes are in the implementation stage in Gadchiroli and Nandurbar districts," an official who attended the meeting said.

He said tender work of 92.29 per cent of overall projects was complete and work orders would be issued by December this year.

