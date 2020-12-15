Maharashtra: 80% COVID bed quota till Feb 28

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has further extended the reservation of 80 per cent beds in private hospitals for Covid treatment for the next two months. Until February 28, 2021, the treatment cost for patients on the 80 per cent beds will be capped. The decision has upset several public health officials.

The state government had first reserved beds for patients in May, soon after the Covid-19 pandemic began. In August-end, the notification was extended up to November 30 and then it was extended till December 15. State officials said, over the last few days, private hospitals have insisted on removing the reservation and treatment cost caps so that the latter could start admitting non-Covid patients and charge their regular rates.

Under the reservation, the charges for 80 per cent of the beds are Rs 7,500 each in ICUs and Rs 9,000 each for ventilators. The cost of personal protective equipment is fixed at Rs 600 each in general wards and Rs 1,200 in the ICU, per patient per day.