Maharashtra: 625 new COVID-19 cases in Thane

Thane has added 625 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,64,250, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, five more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported, taking the toll in the district to 6,268, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.37 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,52,029patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.38 per cent, the official said.

As of now, there are 5,953 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,906, while the death toll has reached 1,205, another official said.