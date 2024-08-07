Maharashtra: 54-Year-Old Retired Army Official From Washim Duped Of ₹61 Lakh In Bogus Trading App Scam; Case Registered | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: A 54-year-old retired army official was duped of Rs 61 lakh by a scammer, who claimed to be from the United Kingdom. The con woman induced the victim to download a bogus trading app and transfer the money to different beneficiary bank accounts.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Washim. In March this year, the man, who was looking for an earning opportunity on social media, came across a profile of a woman on Facebook who after initial conversations told the complainant about a trading app.

On her instructions, he began online trading and between April 9 and July 9, the complainant transferred Rs 61 lakh in different beneficiary bank accounts. The complainant could also see the profits he had earned on the trading app.

However, when he decided to withdraw his earnings, his request was denied and the scammer asked him to pay more money. The complainant then realised that he had been duped after which he approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The victim has provided the contact number of the scammer, bogus trading app and fraudulent transaction details to the police in his complaint.

A case has been registered under sections 3(5) (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), 318(4) (whoever cheats and dishonestly induces the person deceived to deliver any property to any person, or to make, alter or destroy the whole or any part of a valuable security, or anything which is signed or sealed, and which is capable of being converted into a valuable security), 319 (cheating by personation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.