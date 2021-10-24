Maharashtra: 4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Kolhapur, no casualties so far

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Kolhapur on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 24-10-2021, 17:07:07 IST, Lat: 17.16 & Long: 73.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 83km NW of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/PZlLKE5jR9 pic.twitter.com/8JUlACWFhg — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 24, 2021

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:52 PM IST