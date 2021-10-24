e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:52 PM IST

Maharashtra: 4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Kolhapur, no casualties so far

FPJ Web Desk
PTI File Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Kolhapur on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:52 PM IST
