Maharashtra: 40,000 AYUSH Practitioners Launch Statewide Agitation, Hunger Strike

AYUSH practitioners staged a statewide protest in Maharashtra, demanding registration, recruitment and professional recognition | File Photo

Mumbai, July 6: More than 40,000 registered AYUSH practitioners from across Maharashtra, including an estimated 4,000–5,000 from Mumbai, participated in a statewide agitation on Monday over long-pending demands related to registration, recruitment, and professional recognition.

Protest Outside MMC Office

Despite heavy rain and strong winds, hundreds of practitioners gathered outside the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) office at Chinchpokli under the banner of the Integrated Doctors Association (National) and the Homeopathy Action Committee. The protest drew participation from BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, and CCMP-qualified doctors.

Following the demonstration, representatives of the associations held two rounds of discussions with MMC officials.

Dr Amol Thakkar, National President of the Integrated Doctors Association, said the Council has assured the delegation that it will examine the demand for registration of CCMP-qualified practitioners to practise allopathic medicine under specified conditions within one month.

He also claimed that the MMC gave a written assurance to initiate the registration process for CCMP-qualified homeopathic doctors eligible to practise allopathy as per existing provisions.

Long-Pending Demands

The protesters alleged that despite repeated representations to the state government, no concrete action has been taken on their long-pending demands.

Apart from registration of eligible BHMS and CCMP-qualified practitioners with the MMC, they are seeking regular recruitment of AYUSH doctors in government institutions, implementation of the recommendations of the Homeopathic Doctors' Task Force, recognition of medical fitness certificates issued by AYUSH practitioners across government departments, establishment of a separate AYUSH Ministry in Maharashtra, and creation of an independent statutory body to protect the interests of AYUSH professionals.

While the associations agreed to give the MMC one month to examine the registration issue, they clarified that the assurance is limited to that demand alone and that all other issues remain unresolved.

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Hunger Strike Planned

Dr Thakkar said the agitation will intensify from Tuesday, with an indefinite hunger strike scheduled to begin at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 9 a.m. on July 7. The protest, he said, will continue until the Maharashtra government takes concrete steps to address the pending demands of AYUSH practitioners, including the immediate commencement of CCMP registration.

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