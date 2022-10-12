e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 31 people lose Rs 45 lakh after investing through crypto cloud mining app in Solapur

Maharashtra: 31 people lose Rs 45 lakh after investing through crypto cloud mining app in Solapur

Cloud mining is a mechanism to mine a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without having to install and directly run the hardware and related software.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 31 people lose Rs 45 lakh after investing through crypto cloud mining app in Solapur | Photo: Pixabay
Follow us on

Pune: Thirty-one people from Solapur city in Maharashtra have allegedly been cheated of Rs 45 lakh after they made investments through a crypto cloud mining app, police said citing complaints.

Cloud mining is a mechanism to mine a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without having to install and directly run the hardware and related software.

"The investors were asked to download the CCH Cloud Miner App and the crypto trading app. They were asked to convert their Indian currency into dollars using the crypto trading app and were made to invest in the CCH Cloud Miner App," a police official said on Tuesday.

Read Also
After losing his fortune to crypto crash, Bengaluru tea-seller accepts payment in Bitcoin
article-image

So far, 31 people have approached the police with complaints of cheating, he said, adding that some of the investors received returns initially.

"We have registered a case against three persons who had lured people to download the app and invest money under the pretext of offering hefty returns," police inspector Udaysinh Patil said.

The trio is in the jewellery business in Solapur, he said.

One of the complainants, Ram Jadhav, claimed he had invested Rs 4.28 lakh. He said the app is now defunct and the office of the trio is shut.

The Reserve Bank of India has time and again pointed out the problem with digital assets.

Read Also
Crypto exchange Binance loses $100 million to hacker after benefiting from decline of Indian...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Concerned over H1N1 rise, Maharashtra govt issues advisory ahead of Diwali

Mumbai updates: Concerned over H1N1 rise, Maharashtra govt issues advisory ahead of Diwali

Khaki Walks: Special fundraising tours for breast cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital

Khaki Walks: Special fundraising tours for breast cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital

On camera: Bus catches fire in Pune; passengers escape unhurt

On camera: Bus catches fire in Pune; passengers escape unhurt

Amid fears of rising H1N1 cases, Maharashtra issues health alert ahead of Diwali; read details here

Amid fears of rising H1N1 cases, Maharashtra issues health alert ahead of Diwali; read details here

Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses

Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses