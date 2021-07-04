Maharashtra: 3 cops injured after mob attack in Thane

Three policemen were injured in an attack by a mob while they were trying to nab a criminal in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kasai Wada in Bhiwandi town on Friday when a joint team of the Gujarat police and Bhiwandi crime branch, in plain clothes, went in search of Jamil Qureshi (38), against whom criminal offences were registered by Valsad police in the neighbouring state.

In a bid to evade arrest, Qureshi jumped out of the window of his flat, located on the fourth floor of a building, and died, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhiwandi Zone, Yogesh Chavan said.

The family members of the deceased and locals subsequently came out in the locality and alleged that the policemen pushed him to death.

The irate mob also allegedly manhandled some policemen, the official said.

Some videos, purportedly showing a number of men and women beating up policemen and hitting them with stones, went viral on social media.

A sub-inspector and two constables from the Bhiwandi police team received injuries in the incident and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Chavan said.

The Nizampura police have identified the culprits and registered a case under IPC sections for rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, wrongful restraint, and other relevant provisions.

"It is a sensitive area, hence police will take appropriate action while ensuring law and order is not disturbed. The situation in the locality is under control," the official said.