Maharashtra: 3 Police Teams Probe Alleged Drone Surveillance At Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's Residence In Jalna, Security Measures Enhanced

Mumbai: State government has constituted three teams of Jalna Police to investigate who was flying drones over Jarange Patil's residence at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna. Moreover, the security of Jarange has been enhanced. Congress leaders had raised the security issue of Jarange and demanded answers from the government.

While replying to query excise minister Shambhuraj Desai informed the assembly that a local police team went to Antarwali after learning that a drone surveil was being conducted in Antarwali Sarati. The police team did not find any drones while inspecting the area. However , three separate teams have been formed by the Superintendent of Police to investigate the suspicious matters and the investigation is going on , informed Desai.

One more armed police officer has been appointed for the security of Manoj Jarange-Patil. Also, one more three armed police officers have been appointed for the security of their vehicle fleet , Desai informed in a statement in the Legislative Assembly.

During the debate on Tuesday, July 3, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue of drone surveying in Antarwali Sarati. thereafter, Desai had assured the House. Accordingly, Desai informed the assembly on Thursday.

On July 03, Manoj Jarange claimed that drones are being used to keep watch at his house and farm at Antarwali Sarati. Jarange said efforts are made to threaten him and sparc panic. To support his claim, Jarange also produced photographs clicked by the village sarpanch and his supporters. Jarange also claimed that drones were spotted hovering around 2 am on two occasions. Jarange warned that such tactics will not push him back, rather he would continue his demands for the benefit of Marathas.