 Aurangabad Shocker! 3 men harass, abuse burqa-clad woman for roaming with man from different faith; held after video goes viral
The youths suspected that the woman was roaming with a Hindu man and followed her, leading to the harassment. The woman had come to visit the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara in Aurangabad when the incident occurred.

Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 3 men harass Muslim woman in Aurangabad; case filed after video goes viral | Screengrab

Three men were detained by the police in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, for harassing a Muslim woman wearing a hijab. The incident occurred on Monday in the Makai Gate area and was captured on video, which has since gone viral.

The police have initiated the process to register a complaint at the Begampura police station after the woman refused to do so herself.

Details of the Incident

According to the video, a group of youths accosted the woman and snatched her mobile phone. The woman can be seen pleading with her harassers to return her phone. The youths suspected that the woman was roaming with a Hindu man and followed her, leading to the harassment. The woman had come to visit the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara in Aurangabad when the incident occurred. The men were heard hurling filthy expletives at her as well.

Police Action

The police identified the woman through the video and asked her to lodge a complaint. However, she refused, and so the police have initiated the process to register a suo motu complaint.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deepak Girhe, stated that the police are taking action and have detained the three men involved in the incident.

Importance of Inclusivity and Respect

This incident highlights the importance of promoting a culture of inclusivity and respect in our communities. Everyone has the right to live their lives freely without fear of harassment or discrimination based on their religion, ethnicity, or gender.

It is crucial to create awareness and educate people about the importance of respecting diversity and treating everyone with dignity and kindness.

